JV wins three at Riverside

On Saturday, EPPJ won three matches at the Riverside JV Volleyball Tournament. Results were:

EPPJ over Platteview 25-19 and 25-23

Kills — Natalie Burenheide 2, Keyera Eisenhauer 1, Callie Heithoff 1, Camry Kittelson 7, Brooklyn Meis 6, Haley Parks 1, Kaitey Schumacher 2, Kayton Zwingman 3

Set assists — Eisenhauer 1, Heithoff 20, Schumacher 1

Ace serves — Heithoff 1, Parks 1, Zwingman 1

Solo blocks — Zwingman 1

Digs — Eisenhauer 4, Heithoff 4, Kittelson 4, Jazmine McNally 2, Meis 5, Parks 8, Schumacher 8, Zwingman 5