The Wolfpack JV girls defeated Niobrara-Verdigre 41 to 21 Tuesday night, Jan. 4.

Sara Bode and Kate Furstenau led EPPJ with 10 points apiece followed by Ellie Ruterbories 9, Callie Heithoff 6, Baylee Busteed 4 and Emma Lea Ruterbories 2.

*****

Playing just two quarters, the Wolfpack JVs defeated Spalding Academy 22 to 12 Tuesday night, Jan. 4.

Myles Kittelson led EPPJ with 10 points. Others scoring for the Wolfpack were Camryn Pelster 6, Hudson Napier 4 and Austin Hinkle 2.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, EPPJ defeated Bloomfield 39 to 21.

Ethan Hinkle led with 13 points followed by Myles Kittelson 8, Brian Heithoff 5, Dylon Lueking and Camryn Pelster 4 apiece, Kellan Hoefer and Corbin Kinney 2 apiece, Gage Thiessen 1.