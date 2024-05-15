Joseph “Joe” M. Henn, Jr., 75 of Petersburg, NE passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held a 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon John Starman officiating. Inurnment followed in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, NE, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders. Visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Joseph Melvin Henn, Jr., son of Joseph Melvin and Virginia Mary (Koskovich) Henn, Sr., was born on October 21, 1948, in Norfolk, NE. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Petersburg, NE graduating in the spring of 1967. In the fall of 1967 Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country until his honorable discharge in 1969.

On September 12, 1970, Joe was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice Petsche at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. The couple lived and raised their family in Petersburg, NE. Joe worked at Ritzcraft in Neligh, NE, Lindsay Manufacturing, Grosch Irrigation, and later at Helena.

Joe was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, NE, American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, the Petersburg Jaycees, and the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, collecting arrowheads, and canning goods from his beloved garden. In his younger years he played softball, attended horse shows, and did team penning. Of all the many activities Joe enjoyed doing, above all, was spending time with his family. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren grow. He always sent his family off with his loving phrase: “Watch for deer!”

Joe is survived by his wife: Mary A. Henn of Petersburg, NE; son: Jason Henn of Petersburg, NE; daughters: Dawn (Anthony) Schmode of Lolo, MT; Jenna (Wes) Stokes of Petersburg, NE; five grandchildren: Jacob Henn; Chelsea Munger; Crayton Schmode; Aubrey Nygren; and Remi Stokes; two brothers: Bob (Lori) Henn; Jim (Maureen) Henn all of Petersburg, NE; four sisters: Kathy (Jim) Korth of Lindsay, NE; Connie (Dave) Jarecki of Genoa, NE; Laurie Henn of Creighton, NE: Vicki Henn of Lindsay, NE: brother-in-law: Dave Albracht of Lindsay, NE; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bernard Lee Henn; Chuck Henn, and sister: Nancy Albracht.