January Elgin City Council meeting is Monday

Monday night, January 6, will be the first meeting of the new calendar year for the Elgin City Council.

Scheduled to begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, the meeting, like all regular meetings, is open to the public.

According to City Clerk Kristin Childers, items listed on the tentative agenda Monday morning include:

• Consideration of removal of fluoride from the city water supply

• Consideration of bids for the alley inlet on Bowen Street

Members of the council this year are Mike Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, Craig Niewohner and Dr. Jeremy Young.