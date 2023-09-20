Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66

Funeral services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, age 66, of Norfolk, Nebraska were held Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. Pastor Mike Vincent officiated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Petersburg, Nebraska.

Visitation was held Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Jan died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her home.

*****

Janette K. “Jan” Merrill was born January 3, 1957, to George “Jim” and Lois (Temme) Zegers of Petersburg, Nebraska. She graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in 1975.

On September 18, 1976, Jan married Thomas Borer. The couple was blessed with four children, Jesse, Scott, Jeremy, and Melissa.

Jan married Rob Merrill in 2006 in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Jan is survived by her husband, Rob of Norfolk, NE; mother, Lois of Petersburg, NE; children, Jesse of Neligh, NE, Scott (Riah) of Tilden, NE, Jeremy (Lauren) of Elgin, NE, and Melissa of Omaha, NE; step-daughters, Jessica DeGrasse and Audrey (Chad) Riddle both of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Bryce, Payten, Kade, Espen, Callen, Jovie, George, Thomas, Chloe, Graham, and Caleb; brother, Larry Zegers of Petersburg, NE; sister, Deb Petsche of Hickman, NE; sister-in-law, Sherri (Dave) Peterson of Norfolk, NE; and brother-in-law, Steve Lodge of Petersburg, NE.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Zegars; brother, Terry Zegers; and sister, Sandy Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, where your contribution would benefit our missionaries around the world.