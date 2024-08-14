James R. Getzfred, 77

James “Jim” R. Getzfred, 77, a lifelong resident of Elgin whose wood carvings of Santa Clauses became cherished gifts for family and friends, died August 8, 2024, in his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Visitation was 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial followed at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin.

Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Community Foundation or Pope John Central Catholic School in Elgin. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

James Ralph Getzfred, was born July 28, 1947, to Ralph and Irene (Reicks) Getzfred, he joined two older brothers, Bob and Larry, on a farm until the family moved into Elgin. Four younger brothers, Bill, Ron, Mark and Darrell completed the family. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church where, over the years, he had served as an altar boy, a EMHC and a member of the choir. He married Betty Brown on June 18, 1977, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Graettinger, IA, and the couple raised two children, Sara and Megan.

Jim graduated from St. Boniface School in 1966 and joined the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Southeast Community College and returned home to work for Ward’s Appliance, and Schmitt Construction. He later started a plumbing business and became a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 2014.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He enjoyed keeping stats for volleyball, basketball and football games at Pope John. He also served as the bus driver for his daughters’ high school sports’ teams. He loved sports, was a master craftsman, and spent many years playing softball for Pines Bar. He often volunteered his time and expertise to help with projects at the church and schools. Jim taught himself to carve and was a member of the Northeast Woodcarver’s Association. Most of his carvings became gifts, a memento that reflected his passion for his craft.

In addition to his wife and two daughters, survivors include two sons-in-law, Travis Morris of Lincoln, and Kent Furstenau of Gretna, NE; five grandchildren, McKenna and Cael Morris, and Ava, Ayden and Alayna Furstenau; three brothers: Bill (Pat) Getzfred of Gretna, NE; Ron Getzfred of Dwight, NE; and Mark (Elizabeth Austin) Getzfred of New York City; two sisters-in-law: Carole Getzfred of Elgin and Pat Getzfred of Silver Spring, MD. Along with Betty’s family: Gary McClurg of Fryeburg, ME, Dan (Sandy) Brown of Bowling Green, KY, Joleen Baysore of Gwinn, MI, J.R. (Jane) Brown, Bill (Diane) Brown, and Tom (Lori) Brown all of Graettinger, IA, Tim (Carrie) Brown of Storm Lake, IA, and John (Joleen) Brown of Spirit Lake, IA. Along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Bob, Larry and Darrell; sister-in-law: Diane Getzfred; a niece: Sherry Vidmar; and a nephew: Nicholas Getzfred. Along with in-laws including William and Catherine Brown, Sheila McClurg, Patricia Brown, Paul Brown, and Paul Baysore.