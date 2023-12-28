In loving memory of Jackie Wolinski, 76, of Haines City, Florida, who peacefully passed away on Dec 26, 2023 at Advent Health Center in Lake Wales, Florida.

Honoring Jackie’s wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

Jackie, born on Nov. 26, 1947, to Paul Puskas & Ann Pawlak in Whiting, Indiana, attended Whiting High School and pursued beautician studies at DePaul University.

Married to John on Jan 19, 1967, they joyfully welcomed two children, Tina and Mark. Jackie’s diverse career included roles as a beautician, bank teller, and secretary.

She found joy in playing Bingo, crafting, sewing, and ensuring no one went hungry with her delicious cooking and baking.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Tina (Ken) Henn of Petersburg, Nebraska, son Mark (Susan) Wolinski of Winter Garden, Florida, and brother Dennis (Jacque) Puskas of Austin, Texas. Her legacy continues through 6 grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, John. Jackie’s warm spirit and caring nature will be dearly missed by all who knew her.