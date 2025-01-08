Hoefer, Kallhoff combine for 44 against NC

ELGIN — The backcourt tandem of Kellan Hoefer and Karson Kallhoff combined for 44 points Friday night as the Wolfpack soundly defeated North Central 72 to 49 in boys basketball action.

EPPJ jumped out to a 22 to eight lead after one quarter and never took their ‘foot off the accelerator’. Balanced scoring has been a winning formula to get EPPJ off to a good start in recent games. Against the Knights, all five starters scored in the opening quarter, the last two points coming on a outback by Taylor Beckman just as the quarter buzzer sounded.

Head Coach Matt Euse said the Wolfpack’s backcourt of Kellan Hoefer and Karson Kallhoff contributed in a big way to the victory over the Knights.

“I guarantee you those guys are pretty tired right now,” he said just moments after the final buzzer.

