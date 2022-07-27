High Heat brought out the best at PJ Alumni Softball Tournament

First Place winners of the 2022 Pope John Alumni Softball Tournament was the team made up of alumni from 02-04-05. Team members were (front row, l-r): Christi (Lodge) Blunt, Brian Selting, Jeff Gossman, Kelsey Selting and Melissa Borer. Back row: Derek Scholl, Matt Beckman, Ryan Lodge, Keith Borer, John Dvorak, Benjamin Kuhlman and John Pelster.

Finishing second was the 03-10-14 alumni team. Team members were (front row, l-r): Briley Eischeid, Alex Pelster, Curtis Childers, Angie (Pelster) Stepherson and Jenna Beckman. Back row: Jake Eischeid, Blake Schrage, Tyler Schrage, Bryan Bode, Wes Stepherson and Danny Pelster.

Finishing third in the tournament was the team composed of 89-96-97-99-00 alumni. Pictured (front row, l-r): Megan (Getzfred) Furstenau, Amy (Moser) Lassek, Andy Pelster, Moriah (Zegers) Brookshier, Adam Veik and Alissa Evans. Back row: Tom Gregor, Josh Petsche, Heath Petsche, Matt Pelster, Curt Zegers and Scott Borer. Photos & cutlines submitted