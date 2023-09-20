Hearing Notice – Antelope County Planning Commission

NOTICE OF CONTINUED HEARING-ANTELOPE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that at the Antelope County Planning Commission meeting on September 14, 2023, after closing the public hearing, moved to continue deliberation of the Conditional Use Permit 2303-Summit Carbon Solutions for the purpose of a carbon dioxide pipeline to October 5, 2023, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 3pm. The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: September 20, 2023

