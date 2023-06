The Elgin 12&U girls softball team will be competing in the Class C State Softball Tournament in Hastings on June 30-July 2. Members of the team are, front row, l-r: Rylee Rokahr, Sara Hemenway, Emma Horstman, Anna Dworak, Evelyn Johnson, Gentry Zwingman, and Emmy Tillema. Back row, l-r: Chloe Kietley, Macy Rokahr, Kinley Miller, Lillian Moser, Sydney Niewohner, and Kinley Drueke. Coaches are Jill McNally, Dennis Murray and Jeslynn Beckman.