Harold Walter Nielsen, 79

NORFOLK — Celebration of life for Harold Walter Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Rev. Lee Weander will be officiating the service.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Park Center Cemetery, Elgin, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:30 am, Saturday, preceding the Celebration of Life service.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #16 and V.F.W. Post #1644, Norfolk, Nebraska, American Legion Riders, United States Air Force Honor Guard, and the Nebraska State Troopers Honor Guard.

He died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, after a lengthy illness. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Walter Nielsen was born at home May 21, 1942 to Harold S. and Helen (Bolling) Nielsen at rural Elgin. He attended a small country school (Needmore) south of Neligh from 1st grade to 8th grade. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1958.

In 1960 he enlisted in the Air Force, serving in Lackland Air Base, and then in the land of Fire and Ice (Iceland). He served as a refueler there and returned to Clinton Sherman Air Base, Clinton, Oklahoma. He met and married Lorena Lax and they had daughters, Connie Mae and Kellie Ann, born in Oklahoma.

They moved to Norfolk, Nebraska in 1964, where Harold joined the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B of Norfolk. Two more daughters, Karen Leigh and Candance Jean, were born here. He and Lorena divorced in late 70s.

While on the Nebraska State Patrol, Harold served as a training officer, S.W.A.T. team leader for 15 years, and range officer for 23 years. He drove just shy of one million miles in these surrounding counties until his retirement in 1993.

In 1980 he married Carol Schenk in Los Angeles, California. They lived in Norfolk where they started Nielsen Horse Training and later built a training facility in 1990 south of Norfolk.

After his retirement from the Nebraska State Patrol he worked for the Battle Creek Police Department. In 2001 he joined the Madison County Sheriff’s office as a deputy and transport officer, transferring and picking up offenders all over the United States for Madison County. He had transported over 9,000 offenders in his career of 17 years. He enjoyed telling stories to his “captive audience”.

Harold loved to hunt, target shoot, and show his 2 reining horses, Sam and Mito. He truly loved his family and wished he had spent more time with his 4 lovely daughters and their families. Harold served his country, his state, and his county.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, and his four daughters, Connie (Gary) Walkup, Las Vegas; Kellie Ellis, Garland, Tx.; Karen Nielsen, Norfolk, NE., Candi Nielsen, Bonaire, Georgia, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister Darlene (John) Duprey of Sioux Falls, S.D., brother Edward (Gloria) Nielsen of Norfolk, 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Diane (infant sister who died at a young age.) The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Funeral Services for Bernard F. Burbach age 86 of Neligh, Nebraska were at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church with Celebrant Father Pat Nields. Music provided by Jane Ruter-bories and Natalie Bitney. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska with Military Rites conducted by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were Drew Kubo, Adam David Burbach, Cody Rossman, Jake Brinkerhoff Miller, Caleb Payne, Zachary Baker, and Preston Burbach.

Bernie passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, NE.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Bernard F. Burbach was born on March 5, 1935, to Adam and Mary (Schmidt) Burbach in Hartington. He attended Rosehill Elementary. He graduated in 1953 from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington and continued his education at Creighton University.

From there, He enlisted in the United States Army on March 13, 1957, at Omaha transferred to USAR XVI US Army Corps (Reserve) and was discharged on March 12, 1959 from Fort Chaffee Arkansas.

On November 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen McFadden in Hartington. Throughout his life he worked in agriculture, sales, and financial planning.

Bernie enjoyed road trips, staying up to date on current events, and gardening. However, he found the most joy through his faith, family, and friends.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a strong supporter of catholic education in particular Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

Bernie was ordained as a Deacon in 1979. This was a lifelong vocation where he enjoyed ministering to others and leading them closer to God.

He is survived by his children: Dana Kubo of Norfolk, NE, Charles Burbach of Norfolk, Kris (Curt) Rossman of Scottsbluff, NE, Angela Miller of Bozeman, MT, Lisa (Danny) Payne of Neligh, Amy (Tim) Baker of Neligh, Paul (Courtney) Burbach of Norfolk, and Matthew (Meghan) Burbach of Cape Coral, FL. 31 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Irma O’Gara of Iowa and Rita Lipinski of Washington.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, grandson, Adam Burbach, son-in-law, Kim Kubo, his brothers: Alphonse “Tuffy”, Jerome “Spud”, Harold “Squeak”, Raymond “Ray”, Marlen “Mar”, and his sisters: Teresa “Sis” Pinkelman and Dorothy “Dort” Kremer.

Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84 of Norfolk, NE formerly of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Rev. Bernard Starman officiating.

Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Rose Catherine Beckman Schainost, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Pochop) Schmit, was born on April 10, 1937 at Osmond, NE. She attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School.

On June 2, 1959, Mary Rose was united in marriage to Norbert August Beckman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The couple made their first home on a farm east of Elgin. In 1965, they moved to a farm southeast of Elgin where they raised their family. Norbert passed away on June 7, 1979.

Mary Rose continued living on the farm until 1985 when she moved to Elgin where she owned and operated Mary’s Flower Shop. On May 12, 1990 she married Stanley Schainost at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple then made their home on a farm northeast of Creighton, NE later moving to Norfolk. Stanley passed away on January 2, 2007.

Mary Rose was many things in life: a farm wife, mother, grandmother, florist, gardener, quilter, crafter, a wonderful cook, a huge sports fan, and a nature lover.

Her greatest joys in life were her faith and her family. Mary Rose loved sharing her Bohemian heritage, especially kolaches.

For many years she enjoyed teaching CCD, singing in the choir, and playing the organ at mass. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and VFW Auxiliary. Mary Rose made hundreds of wedding cakes and could sell almost anything to anyone.

Mary Rose is survived by her four children: David (Gwen) Beckman of Elgin; Rosemary (Clyde) Meis of Grand Island, NE; Karen (Paul) Kulp of Grand Island; John (Tracy) Beckman of Elgin; 16 grandchildren: Matthew (Traci) Beckman; Meredith (Andy) Mauro; Justine (John) Dvorak; Luke (Ashley) Beckman; Joshua (McKenna) Beckman; Natalie (Chris Petersen) Beckman; Jason Meis; Janel Meis; Jodie (Ryan Miller) Meis; Jessica (Christian Habib) Meis; Brent (Heidi) Kulp; Andrew Kulp; Amanda Kulp; Allison (Peter) Starman; Nicole Beckman; Carter Beckman; 16 great-grandchildren; brother: Eugene (Elsie) Schmit of Osmond, NE; sisters-in-law: Marietta Schmit of Norfolk, NE; Bonnie Schmit of LaVista, NE; Doris Beckman of Jackson, NE; Ann Beckman of Norfolk; Helen Preusser of Petersburg, NE; Mary Ann (Rudy) Starman of Petersburg; brother-in-law: Norbert (Jan) Starman of Elgin; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Norbert Beckman and Stanley Schainost; brothers: Leo Schmit; Robert Schmit; sister-in-law: Clara Starman; brothers-in-law: Sylvester Beckman; Leonard Beckman; and Jim Preusser.