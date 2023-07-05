Harold R. Heithoff, 87, of Elgin, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home near Elgin, surrounded by his family.

Harold Rudy Heithoff, son of Rudy and Theresa (Venteicher) Heithoff was born October 20, 1935, on the family farm three miles south of Elgin. He was baptized two days later. He attended St. Boniface and graduated with the class of 1955. During his school years he helped his father on the farm and worked at the Union Oil station in Elgin. In the summer he often worked on a combine crew, combining wheat in Kansas. In 1955 Harold volunteered for the U.S. Army and was an electrical engineer with the 24th Missile Battalion on the east coast until he was honorably discharged in 1957.

On July 23, 1955, he married Vera Nuesch at Camp Chaffee, AR. The couple lived in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. before returning to Elgin in 1957. They made their home three miles south of Elgin in a small home across the road from his parents’ farm and then moved to the Bessie Sward farm, one-half mile south of Elgin.

From this union Harold was blessed with four children: Tamara, Dale, Kathryn, and Teresa. Upon the retirement of Harold’s parents, Harold and his family moved to the Heithoff farm in 1965 and purchased it in 1968. Harold farmed the 480 acres of land near Elgin, raising corn, alfalfa, and soybeans. He also fattened cattle until he retired.

In 1992, Harold and Vera bought a winter home in Lake Worth, FL. They loved traveling and spending time with the family. Harolds’ heart was broken when Vera passed away in August 2005. In 2016 he sold his house and bought a house in Stuart, FL, which was closer to Dale and his family.

Harold enjoyed his winter months in FL, but his heart was back on the farm. Harold’s wish was to pass away at home, where his wife and younger brother did.

One of his fondest memories is that of Vera and him spending three weeks in South America touring the Amazon River region by canoe, and in Bogota, Cartengena and Cali, Colombia. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveling to Florida.

One of the biggest joys in his life was being able to see all his grandchildren.

Harold was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was a trustee for St. Boniface, on the Elgin Public School Board serving as treasurer, Pope John School Board, Farmers Cooperative Exchange board for 16 years, Legion Commander, and was a citizen observer for the Sheriff Palm Beach County, to patrol designated areas.

Harold is survived by his four children: Tammy (friend Karry Borer) Nolan of Albion, NE; Dale (Pam) Heithoff of Palm City, FL; Kathy (Gary) Seier of Petersburg, NE; Teresa (Joe) Simons of O’Neill, NE; 15 grandchildren: Travis (Kristina) Golden; McKenzie (Adam) Flanagan; Tye (Morgan Pelster) Nolan; Chancee (fiancé Jacob Williams) Nolan; Jamie Heithoff; Bobbi (Wesley) True; Samantha Heithoff; Jennifer Asuncion; Stacy (Adam) DeMuth; Jason (friend Jill Daniel) Seier; Chad (Heather) Seier; Terra (Matt) Drueke; Mike (Madi) Simons; Bobby (Kady) Simons; Jessi (Erik) Derby; 27 great-grandchildren: Jayden, Tristen, Travis, Turner, Bergan, Oaklee, Sofia, Christopher, Thomas, Avery, Eric, Chloe, Brynlee, Bryson, Brayla, Franklin, Clayton, Delaney, Landry, Ozwald, Maclin, Rowan, Rynlee, Ellenor, Vera, Henry, and Jett; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Vera Heithoff in 2005; brothers: Larry and Delbert Heithoff; sisters: Delores Pelster and LuVerna Jochum; brothers-in-law: Toby Jochum and Joe Pelster; sister-in-law: Myra Heithoff.