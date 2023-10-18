Hailey Buss to join EPS teaching staff

There will a new face teaching students at Elgin Public School beginning in January.

At last week’s meeting of the District #18 Board of Education, the board approved the hiring of Norfolk native Hailey Buss for K-6 special education duties at the start of the second semester.

“We got lucky,” K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff said, noting how the school had been short a person to perform those duties.

She currently resides in Kearney.

On another matter, the successful coop of athletics between EPS and Pope John XXIII Junior-Senior High School will continue.

The board voted 4-0 (board members Steve Busteed and Luke Hinkle were absent from the meeting) to continue the coop program for 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 school years.

In other action:

Bargaining agent — The board formally approved the Elgin Education Association as the bargaining agent for the 2025/2026 school year.