Governor Pillen to make brief stop in Elgin Monday

In less than one week, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen be in Elgin.

The governor, who took office just a few months ago, will be visiting Pope John XXIII Junior/Senior High School Monday morning, April 24. Accompanying the governor will be First Lady Suzanne Pillen.

He’s coming first to visit with PJCC’s finance class.

Finance instructor James Fehringer said Pillen will meet with class members for a short time before walking, with them, over to St. Boniface Auditorium where he will speak to PJCC AND EPS students. Fehringer said the governor through his association with NU Coach Tom Osborne, is a strong advocate of the TeamMates mentoring program.

The program, offered at EPS, has been in operation for several years now and is rewarding to both mentors and mentees alike.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be providing security for the governor’s visit to Elgin. Because of that, members of the public wishing to hear Pillen’s speech at the auditorium must arrive and be seated by 8:40 a.m., Fehringer said. After that time, no members of the public will be admitted, he said.

According to a schedule provided to The Elgin Review, Pillen will speak from 9 a.m. to approximately 9:30 a.m. before leaving to return to Lincoln.

Fehringer said the governor will not have time to take questions from the public during his time in Elgin.

Fehringer said the governor became aware of his finance class at PJCC and expressed a desire to speak to the students which, come Monday, will come to pass.

This will mark the first time in nine years a Nebraska governor has visited Elgin. The last time was in 2014 when then Governor Dave Heineman came to Elgin to speak at the dedication of Prairie Breeze Wind Energy Farm.