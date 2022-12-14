Goldie J. Bowman, 88

An Iowa native, she and husband Max were married for over 64 years.

Funeral Service for Goldie J. Bowman age 88 of Elgin, NE will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh, NE. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh.

Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin, NE.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin is handling the arrangements.

Goldie passed away on November 30, 2022 at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

Goldie June Bowman was born on June 11, 1934 to Gerrit and Florence (Popma) Kots at Maurice, Iowa. She attended school in Maurice. At age 14 she gave herself to the Lord and continued until present. On February 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to Max Bowman.

They lived in Colorado, Minnesota, and South Dakota. 1978 they moved to Elgin, Nebraska to make their forever home. Goldie enjoyed her gardening, canning, and making quilts. Goldie always enjoyed vacationing to see family and visiting with everyone. Goldie is survived by her husband, Max Bowman. Her children, Eugene Bowman, Loren Bowman, and Janice Osmera; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and son-in-law Jim Osmera.