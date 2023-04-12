Girls sixth, boys eight at BC Track Invite

BATTLE CREEK — Temperatures in the 30s didn’t deter the Wolfpack track team as EPPJ competed at the Battle Creek Invite on April 4.

Leading the way for the Wolfpack girls were the three relay teams, all who placed.

The 3200 meter relay team (Tessa Barlow, Baylee Busteed, Kaitey Schumacher and Jovie Vaisvilas) placed fifth in the first running event of the day.

The 400 meter relay team (Camry Kittelson, Brenna Martinsen, Reese Stuhr and Kayton Zwingman) placed fourth.

Then, in the last event of the day, EPPJ’s 1600 meter relay team (Martinsen, Schumacher, Stuhr and Zwingman) placed third.

On the boys side, junior Myles Kittelson finished second in the long jump with a leap of 20’2”. The boys 400 meter relay team (Kittelson, Corbin Kinney, Dylon Lueking, Camryn Pelster) finished fourth.

“Despite the cold conditions I thought our athletes handled the day very well. We had some personal bests and season bests from the day,” Coach Sandi Henn said after reviewing the results. “Some athletes knew to warm up really well prior to their events and it showed when they did. We did allow athletes to step away from the cold a bit by warming up on the bus.”

Battle Creek won the girls team race with 126 points, two more than Norfolk Catholic. Of the 12 teams competing at the meet, EPPJ finished sixth with 35 points.

In the boys team competition, Battle Creek edged Norfolk Catholic by five points, 146.5 to 141.5. EPPJ finished eighth with 16 points.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.