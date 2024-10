Graveside Services for George and Doris (Kinney) Slajchert will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Park Cemetery west of Elgin, NE.

Doris, daughter of Ernest and Alta (Jenkins) Kinney died May 26, 2016. Her husband George died in 2021.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.