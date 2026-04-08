Gavin Kallhoff chosen to attend Boys State

One student from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be attending Cornhusker Boys State this summer in Lincoln.

Gavin Kallhoff, son of Josh and Tonya Kallhoff of Elgin, will be sponsored by local American Legion Post 229 Elgin.

He will join nearly 300 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in Boys State from May 31 to June 6 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

Cornhusker Boys State is set up as a “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, compete in athletics and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program. Special lectures and address will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the Governor and Secretary of State offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers are also scheduled to address the entire group.

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of “Veterans Strengthening America.” Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

Legionnaires in more than 12,500 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.