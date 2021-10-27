Fr. Francis “Frank” Lordeman, 75

Fr. Francis “Frank” William Lordemann, 75 of Minot, ND passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Trinity Homes Hospice in Minot, ND.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with burial and military rites to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the church in Raeville, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Frank was born on June 27, 1946. He was the second child of Joe and Beth Lordemann of Raeville, Nebraska. Raised on the family farm, Frank attended St. John Berchman Catholic School in Raeville, began high school at St. John’s in Petersburg, finishing high school at St. John Vianney Minor Seminary in Elkhorn, NE (now Mt. Michael). He said his calling to the priesthood came at a young age. He started “playing priest” in third grade.

Frank attended Immaculate Conception Seminary at Conception, Missouri for his undergraduate degree in Philosophy. He continued on to St. Bernard Seminary and then Aquinas Institute of Theology in Dubuque, Iowa completing his Masters in Theology.

Fr. Frank was ordained at the Cathedral of St. Cecilia in Omaha on May 27, 1972. He was following in the footsteps of his great-great uncle Fr. Francis Lordemann (ordained in 1873); his great-uncle Monsignor Bernard Lordemann (ordained in 1907); and his uncle Fr. William Lordemann (ordained in 1941). Fr. Frank said his First Mass on May 28, 1972 at his home parish, St. Bonaventure in Raeville.

Immersing himself in ministry that also included teaching, Fr. Frank served many parishes in the diocese: Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s – Norfolk, St. Bridget’s – Omaha, St. Mary’s – Bellevue, St. Patrick’s – Fremont, and St. Mary’s – West Point.

Also called into service of country, Fr. Frank was sworn into the USAF Chaplain Corps on July 26, 1977. He served active duty for four years and continued with 23 years in the reserves rising to the rank of Colonel. During his service he played an integral role in creating the USAF Academy Cadet Program for character development. His military decorations include The Legion of Merit, one of the highest honors in the military.

He retired from the military on November 1, 2004.

In his quest for knowledge, Fr. Frank obtained a second Masters from Creighton University and a Doctoral Degree at the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, IL. He also completed graduate studies at the American College University of Leuven, Belgium.

Fr. Frank held positions of Vocations Director for the archdiocese as well as a professor and spiritual director at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago. Over the years he provided the sacraments to thousands including more than 1700 weddings and over 2000 funerals. A love of travel fueled his desire to earn his pilot’s license. He was able to visit all 50 states and nearly 50 countries.

One of his favorite locations was Austria – for the music, architecture, food, and beer! He developed friendships with people all over the world and with all he shared his warm smile that lit up his face.

As he was completing his last parish assignment at St. Mary’s West Point, as Senior Associate Pastor, he was interviewed by the West Point News. The following quotations were cited in their article posted online on July 14, 2016: “Priesthood has been a very serious vocation, and yet very fulfilling and challenging. I like it very much. I’d do it again in a minute.” He further said “I had the opportunity to be with people in their happiest and saddest moments. I’ve had the opportunity to walk with people in their faith life. Being encouraging, merciful and compassionate has been important to me throughout my priesthood.”

In 2016, Fr. Frank semi-retired to Boys Town where he continued to serve as Spiritual Advisor to Fr. Steven Boes, a position he held since 1985. He was on staff until he fully retired in July of 2020.

He moved to Minot, ND to live with Joel and Jolene until his death.

Fr. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Beth Lordemann. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Tom (Evelyn) of Norfolk, NE; Marcia (Marion) Abbick of Milford, KS; Stephen (Gloria) of Petersburg, NE; Molly (Larry) Doubrava of Aurora, CO; Joel (Jolene) of Minot, ND; numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

In his last days he told hospice “The purpose of my life is to help others be fully/deeply aware of the generous love of God for them.” Also, “Learning to forgive is the key to moving forward.”

We love him and we will miss him. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Fr. Frank’s memory, consider these three charities – asking that your donation be allocated to the training and development for lay personnel: St. Mary’s Parish – West Point, NE; St. Patrick’s Parish – Fremont, NE; Boys Town – Boys Town, NE.