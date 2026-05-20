Four punch ticket to compete at Burke Stadium

BASSETT — In a district track meet dominated by Bloomfield and North Central athletes, Elgin Public-Pope John still made their mark here May 13.

A fantastic foursome of Wolfpack athletes earned their way to the State Track & Field Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Burke Stadium.

Qualifying for the state track meet from EPPJ were:

• Senior Kayton Zwingman. She will be competing in the long jump and 300 meter intermediate hurdle events. She finished second in the long jump and qualified for the hurdles with a wild card with one of the fastest third place times.

• Freshman Ethan Hansen. The sprinter finished second in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events. In both races, he earned his spot at state by a minuscle fraction of a second over the third place entry. It was a photo finish in both races.

• Sophomore Max Henn. In both events, he earned a trip to tate by virtue of the wild card route. At Bassett he finished fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.

• Junior Braelyn Martinsen. She qualified via wild card to compete in the 100 meter dash at Omaha.

Individual results from the district meet were:

Boys

100 dash — 1. Brock Jeannoutot, Bloomfield, 11.52 seconds; 2. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 11.53

200 dash — 1. Jaxon Ward, Plainview, 23.63 seconds; 2. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 23.82

400 dash — 1. Evan Hollander, Bloomfield, 52.62 seconds; 3. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 55.36

800 run — 1. Conner Rohrer, Creighton, 2:06.59

1600 run — 1. Conner Rohrer, Creighton, 4:49.89; 8. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 5:15.32

3200 run — 1. Ty Freeman, Bloomfield, 10:20.95; 8. John Zwingman, EPPJ, 12:07.72

110 hurdles — 1. Trey Anthony, North Central, 15.10 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Noah Seberger, North Central, 41.61 seconds

400 relay — 1. Bloomfield, 45.79 seconds

1600 relay — 1. Ainsworth, 3:40.37

3200 relay — 1. Bloomfield, 8:33.80

Shot put — 1. Owen Doerr, Creighton, 53’4.75”; 4. Max Henn, EPPJ, 48’5.5”; 5. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 47’5”

Discus — 1. Owen Doerr, Creighton, 159’6”; 5. Max Henn, EPPJ, 142’10”; 8. Justice Blecher, EPPJ, 121’6”

High jump — 1. Madden McManigal, CWC, 5’11”

Pole vault — 1. Zaine Evans, Ainsworth, 12’6”

Long jump — 1. Trey Anthony, North Central, 21’2.25”

Triple jump — 1. Noah Seberger, North Central, 43’8.5”

Girls

100 dash — 1. Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth, 12.57 seconds; 5. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 13.15; 7. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 13.53

200 dash — 1. Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth, 26.48 seconds; 7. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 28.37; 8. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 28.46

400 dash — 1. Claire Meyer, Creighton, 59.90 seconds; 6. Reese Stuhr, EPPJ, 1:07.99

800 run — 1. Reagan Moody, Ainsworth, 2:27.55

1600 run — 1. Reagan Moody, Ainsworth, 5:47.22

3200 run — 1. Reagan Moody, Ainsworth, 12:26.91; 7. Gentry Zwingman, EPPJ, 15:10.19

100 hurdles — 1. Makinna Lovell, Bloomfield, 16.13 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Makinna Lovell, Bloomfield, 48.61 seconds; 3. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 49.03

400 relay — 1. Plainview, 51.33 seconds; 3. EPPJ (Kayton Zwingman, Reese Stuhr, Anna Dworak, Braelyn Martinsen), 53.40

1600 relay — 1. Ainsworth, 4:24.19

3200 relay — 1. North Central, 10:30.86

Shot put — 1. Karlene Kepler, North Central, 46’4”; 4. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 32’9.25”

Discus — 1. Karlene Kepler, North Central, 150’8”; 4. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 108’2”

High jump — 1. Pressley Alexander, Plainview, 4’11”

Pole vault — 1. Peighton Arlt, Plainview, 8’8”

Long jump — 1. Emma Sauser, Plainview, 16’4”; 2. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 15’9”

Triple jump — 1. Emma Sauser, Plainview, 33’5”