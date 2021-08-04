Four new faces this year at PJCC/St. Boniface schools

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on new teachers this year at Elgin’s three schools (PJCC/St. Boniface and EPS).

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

The start of a new school year is right around the corner, and the community of Elgin will welcome 11 new teachers to our school systems.

A total of four new teachers will grace the halls of Pope John / St. Boniface, and seven new teachers will kick off a new school year at Elgin Public. In an attempt to discover a little bit about these special people who choose to dedicate themselves to our area youth, I had the pleasure of briefly interviewing each. In the next two weeks, the new teachers from Pope John/St. Boniface and Elgin Public will be featured in a two-part series.

First, we will introduce the four new faces soon to be found at Pope John/St. Boniface. I will begin with a veteran teacher, Kim Zwingman. Kim enters Pope John after 23 years of teaching experience in special education at Elgin Public. This year she will be teaching 3rd grade at St. Boniface. She explained, “I am excited to be a teacher at St. Boniface because it is offering me a fresh start on a new journey in education. I am most looking forward to a change in my educational career. I want to be challenged to manage and teach in a regular education classroom.” Kim went on to share that her favorite subject to teach is math and finds her greatest asset as a teacher to be patience and flexibility. When not in the classroom Kim can be found golfing, spending time with family and friends, and attending any of her three children’s activities. To read the whole story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.