Football MVPs, letter winners announced

Wolfpack football end-of-the-season awards were handed out last week.

Individual records tied or set during the season were:

Most points scored in a game: Jack Wemohff 40 vs. High Plains; old record 38 – Andrew Fangman vs. Niobrara-Verdigre 2015

Most rushing yards in a game: Jack Wemhoff 307 vs. High Plains; old record 282 Andrew Fangman vs. Hemingford 2015

Most solo tackles in a game: 10 Colton Wright vs. High Plains; old record 9 held by Andrew Fangman 2015 and Jack Wemhoff 2019

Individual records tied

Most fumble recoveries in a season: 3 Paiton Hoefer; Corey Schindler 2010, Jared Seier 2011, Christopher Bush 2014 and Hunter Reestman 2017. To read more about the end of the season awards, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.