‘First Dollars’ awarded to new Elgin businesses

Trent and his wife, Taya, both grew up and graduated from schools in Elgin. Trent is the first 3rd generation Bauer to graduate from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic. Taya graduated from Elgin Public High School. Married in September 2023, they are expecting their first child in January 2026.

Bauer Welding and Repair has been in operation since 2016 after Trent completed the welding program at Northeast Community College. With prior experience with welding working on haying equipment for Bauer Hay Co., Trent has over 10 years of experience in the business. Materials he can weld are aluminum, carbon steel, and stainless steel. Trent has built gates and alleyways for cattle facilities, worked on small and large farm equipment repairs, stretched truck frames, repaired fuel tanks and done many more fabrication and welding projects. His shop is located on the north side of Beckman Lumber or Trent can come on site to work on projects with his mobile welder. He is excited about the opportunity to serve the Elgin and surrounding area.

Starman Seed & Supply Inc. is a 2nd generation sales representative for Pioneer Hi-Bred. John Starman has passed “the torch” to his son, Peter Starman. They will continue to offer seed, agronomy, crop scouting and more that area farmers have grown accustom to over the past 30 years. Both Peter and Allison grew up in the area and graduated from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Peter looks forward to continuing to work with Elgin community members. His location remains in their building on the west edge of the Beckman Lumber buildings.