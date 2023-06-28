Fireworks: When can they be shot off; viewed

Fireworks are sure to fill the nighttime skies in the coming days as Independence Day, July 4 will be celebrated.

This year’s national holiday for freedom will be observed on Tuesday. Whether you choose to go to a river or area lake, or stay closer to home, there’s plenty to look forward to.

For those who stay close to home, particularly here in Elgin, there are some rules and precautions that need to be followed.

In accordance with state and city laws in Elgin, only fireworks that have been approved by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office may be discharged inside the Elgin city limits. Shooting fireworks is permitted from now to July 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, shooting of fireworks is extended from 8 a.m. to midnight. Shooting fireworks outside of these times without prior approval from City Hall will constitute a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $300 fine for a first offense, $400 fine for second offense, and a $500 fine for a third of subsequent offense.

Area activities

At nearby Neligh, they will be celebrating the community’s 150th birthday with events from June 29 – July 4.

Highlighting the celebration will be the Corey Kent concert on Monday night, July 3; and the Neligh Young Mens Club grand fireworks to be shot off at dark on July 4.