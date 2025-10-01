Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 5-11, 2025

Charge into Fire Safety!

The following information is from the National Fire Prevention Association. Annually, they set aside a week to promote safety practices.

This year…

This year’s Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) campaign, October 5-11, “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” works to educate everyone about using these batteries safely. The campaign stresses how important it is to BUY, CHARGE, and RECYCLE safely when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.

Three steps to safe battery use…

Charge into Fire Safety: 3 Steps

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards.

Charge devices safely. Always use the cords that came with the product to charge. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer. Buy new chargers from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved. Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly. Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could start a fire. Recycle your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Elgin (Nebraska) Volunteer Fire Department