Farewell reception for Sister Pat

A farewell reception is being planned for former Pope John XXIII Central Catholic teacher Sister Pat Hoffman.

The reception will be held Sunday, March 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Boniface Church basement and all are invited to attend.

Having retired from the school several years ago, Sister Pat will be moving to St. Joseph Convent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of the month.

She has been a part of the Elgin community, St. Boniface Parish and the school for almost 53 years.

With Sister Pat’s departure, the School Sisters of St. Francis will now leave our community.

According to former PJCC Principal Betty Getzfred, “We have been blessed to have the Sisters of St. Francis as part of our community since January 1909 with the opening of St. Boniface School.”

If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to: Sister Pat Hoffman, PO Box 219, Elgin, NE 68636.