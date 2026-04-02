Faithful support recognized as Roncalli Award presented

The 40th Annual Pope John Development Dinner was held Sunday evening, March 29th at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Roncalli Award. This award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII, who was born Angelo Giusseppe Roncalli.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father John Norman presented this year’s award to Allan Kluthe and to recognize the beautiful legacy he shares with his late wife, Doris. They have been faithful supporters of Catholic education and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic for many years.

“Allan dedicated countless hours and miles as a longtime bus driver for Pope John. Generations of students have been blessed by his steady presence behind the wheel — safely transporting them to games, activities, and events. But Allan’s role has always been about more than driving a bus. He has been a quiet guardian, a friendly face, and a constant supporter of the students entrusted to his care,” said Father John Norman in making the presentation.

“And of course, anyone who knows Allan knows he is famous for always having root beer barrels and butterscotch candies on hand. Students quickly learned that a ride with Allan often came with a sweet treat — a small but memorable gesture that perfectly reflects his kindness and grandfatherly spirit. Those candies have become part of his signature, a simple tradition that has brought countless smiles over the years. Doris shared that same generous spirit. Together, they supported school events, encouraged students, and stood firmly behind the mission of Catholic education. Their support was never about recognition — it was about commitment. They have always been there for the kids, cheering them on, helping when needed, and saying “yes” whenever Pope John called.”

Approximately 180 tickets were sold for the event. Alan Reicks and Martin Klein served as Masters of Ceremonies. The evening included a social hour, sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions, and various raffles.

The evening concluded with a live auction.