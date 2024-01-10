EVFD Busy During 2023

The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department responded to 15 fire/emergency calls during 2023.

End-of-the-year statistics were shared last month with residents as part of a fund-raising campaign now underway.

During 2023 the department did the following:

• Performed 198-man hours responding to those 15 fire calls.

• Conducted 12 practice/work nights which, when completed, amounted to 360 man-hours of training.

• Participated in 12 hours of storm watch training.

• Assisted EMTs on ambulance calls.

• Provided traffic control for local law enforcement agencies when needed

The department consists of 29 community member volunteers ready to respond when the whistle blows. The newest member of the department is Eric Schiltmeyer.

During the past 12 months, the department attended training sessions, purchased handheld radios, wild land gear as well as additional extraction tools.

Also during that time, they recertified their SCBA air pack tanks which need testing every five years.

Plus, many hoses were updated, according to an announcement by the EVFD.

In 2024, the fire department hopes to be able to purchase additional equipment for a new grass rig AND a vehicle-mounted thermal imagery camera.

Persons and/or businesses wishing to make a donation to the EVFD may do so at City Hall during regular business hours.