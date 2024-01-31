Evans wins 190 pound division at N-O Invite

NELIGH — Showing no ill effects from the injury that sidelined her before Christmas, Wolfpack freshman Libby Evans reigned supreme at the 2024 Neligh-Oakdale Girls Invite held Friday night.

Evans won all five of her matches to place first in the 190-pound weight class, boosting her season record to 13-4.

She won three matches by decision, including the championship match where she defeated Ammy Arroyo of Summerland by the score of eight to six. Earlier, she posted pins over Aubrey Nykodym (Elkhorn Valley) and Luna Gonzalez (Omaha South).

Wrestling at less than 100 percent, 170-pound wrestler Dannyka Smidt posted just one victory in three matches. She pinned Elkhorn Valley’s Raelyn Brummels in 3:39.