Evans takes second at 190# Saturday at O’Neill Invite

O”NEILL — EPPJ had two girls compete today at the O’Neill Invite, their first meet of the season.

Sophomore Libby Evans placed second in her weight class. She received a first round bye, then pinned her next two opponents to reach the finals. In her final match of the day, Evans faced Wilber-Clatonia’s Faith Klabenes. Undefeated in three matches earlier in the day, Klabenes earned a three-to-one decision over Evans.

Jayda Chessmore recorded two pins in her four matches. She dropped her first match, then recorded pins over Sabree Poppe of Centennial; and Neligh-Oakdale’s Taryn Wingate. She did not place as she was pinned in her next match.

