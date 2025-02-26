Evans takes home state medal

OMAHA — Libby Evans capped the greatest season ever for a Wolfpack girls wrestler, finishing fourth in her weight class at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships held last week in Omaha.

“For me, being able to bring home a medal is a huge accomplishment,” she told The Elgin Review.

She said it was an emotional moment when it became clear Friday that she would medal at the tournament. “It took a long time to realize, to be guaranteed a medal,” she said. “I shed a lot of tears with my family and coaches.”

She began her run to a state medal Tuesday evening. In round one, she faced off against Centennial’s Lainey Abell. After jumping out to a six-to-one lead, Evans pinned Abell in 2:47. Abell finished the tournament with a 26-12 record.

Next up was a quarterfinal matchup against Addison Arvdal of Sutherland. Arvdal was undefeated coming into the match (39-0) and finished unbeaten as she became one of the few wrestlers in the state to pin Evans. The pin came in the first period at the 1:13 mark.

