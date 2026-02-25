Evans medals at state

OMAHA — What began in December came to fruition in Feburary as EPPJ’s Libby Evans stood on the medal stand as one of the best wrestlers in the state.

The junior placed fourth in the Class B 170# division Wednesday night, capping a two-day tournament where she faced and defeated talented foes from across the state.

Compiling a 4-2 record at state, Evans did the following:

• She pinned three opponents

• She had one major decision victory

She opened the tournament against Maura Vrbka of Fillmore Central. Evans dominated the action from the start, building a 9-0 lead before getting the pin at 2:27.

In the quarterfinal round, Lakeview’s Emma Finecy (who would reach the finals) handed Evans her first loss, a 14-0 major decision. Finecy scored seven points in the first period, then added seven more in the final period.

Evans began the second day of the tournament wrestling in the consolation rounds. Facing Cross County/Osceola wrestler Ema Dickey, it was scoreless til Evans recorded an escape in the third period.

Thirteen seconds later, Evans recorded a pin.

Next up was Nevaeha Sorensen of Adams Central. Evans had two near falls before finishing the match with a major decision 13 to 0.

The consolation semifinals pitted evans against Rylee Kursave of Arcadia/Loup City. After a near fall in the second period, Evans pinned Kursave in the third period.

Her last match Wednesday was the consolation finals against Wilber-Clatonia’s Faith Klabenes. Klabenes had Evans number in this match as she pinned the Wolfpack wrestler in 1:28.

Evans finished the season with a 39-11 record.

Making her first appearance at state, Wolfpack freshman Anna Dworak wrestled hard under the hot spotlights, but dropped both of her matches. Hayleigh Darling of Yutan was Dworak’s first opponent. Darling dominated from the start, pinning Dworak in less than a minute.

Dworak returned to the mats Wednesday morning to face Ord’s McKenna Hernandez. The Wolfpack wrestler was in contention midway through the second period before Hernandez pinned her at 2:15, ending Dworak’s season. Dworak’s caps her first year of varsity wrestling with a 28-19 record.

Individual results were:

100 pounds — Anna Dworak (EPPJ) was pinned by Hayleigh Darling (Yutan) in 53 seconds; Dworak was pinned by McKenna Hernandez (Ord) in 2:15

170 — Libby Evans (EPPJ) pinned Maura Vrbka (FIllmore Central) in 2:27; Evans lost 14 to 0 MD to Emma Finecy (Lakeview); Evans pinned Ema Dickey (Cross County/Osceola) in 3:23; Evans won 13 to 0 MD over Nevaeha Sorensen (Adams Central); Evans pinned Rylee Kursave (Arcadia/Loup City) in 3:35; Evans was pinned by Faith Klabenes (Wilber/Clatonia) in 1:28