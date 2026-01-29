Evans, Chessmore come up big Saturday at N-O Wrestling Invite

NELIGH — Two wrestlers competed for the Wolfpack Friday and both came home with medals.

Competing at the Neligh-Oakdale Girls Wrestling Invitational Libby Evans made quick work of her first two opponents to reach the finals of the 170-weight class. With two pins already in the tournament seemed destined for a third until she lined up against Elizabeth DeRoos (CRBL). One of the state’s best at 170, DeRoos jumped out to a quick lead and eventually claimed a major decision 15 to 3 over Evans.

Evans is a model of consistency this season as she seeks to become a three-time state qualifier next month.

Jayda Chessmore placed fourth, splitting her first two matches to reach the consolation finals where she faced Payton Becker from Boone Central. Becker bested Chessmore on this day, recording a pin in 2:06.

Individual results Friday:

130 — Jayda Chessmore (EPPJ) was pinned by Josslyn Hoefer (N-O) in 1:41; Chessmore pinned Ayva Bendorf (WiHi) in 3:38; Chessmore was pinned by Payton Becker (BCEN) in 2:06

170 — Libby Evans (EPPJ) pinned Aliza Ettison (ANSL) in 30 seconds; Evans pinned Kaylyen Jaid (FRAN) in 1:18; Evans lost 15 to 3 MD to Elizabeth DeRoos (CRBL).