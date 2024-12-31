Evans and Chessmore rack up pins

ELGIN — The Wolfpack’s ‘silent assassin’ reigned supreme Friday night at the EPPJ Girls Wrestling Invite.

Sophomore Libby Evans dominated the 190-pound weight class to claim ‘gold’ at the last wrestling tournament before Christmas break.

After opening with a pin over Summerland’s Kyah Bruhn, Evans then pinned her way to the medal stand with three victories.

She recorded a pin over Plainview’s Callie Taylor, then defeated by technical fall (16 to 1) Addyson Jacob of Neligh-Oakdale. It marked the first time in her career she achieved a technical fall. In the championship match, she registered her third pin of the day, this time over undefeated Jaelyn Shaver of Summerland.

Teammate Jayda Chessmore, saddled by a leg injury, still managed to register one pin. In her second match of the day, Chessmore registered a pin over Lily Curry of Norfolk Catholic in 1:52.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review.