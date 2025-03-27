Erickson, Kallhoff earn top NVC honors

Two members of the Wolfpack boys basketball team have received first team all-conference honors.

Coaches in the Niobrara Valley Conference announced all-conference selections last week. Two members of the Wolfpack team received first team honors. Juniors Jarek Erickson and Karson Kallhoff were named to the first team.

Joining them were Gage Hedstrom – St. Mary’s (Jr.); Ben Barlow-St. Mary’s (So.); Hunter Tubbs- Stuart (Sr.); Hudson Hoffman- Boyd County (Sr.); Logan Brabec- St. Mary’s (So.); Gavynn Mustin- Stuart (Sr.); Zak Swanson- North Central (Sr.); and Kayde Ramm- Stuart (Jr.).

