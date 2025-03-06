EPS Speech earned third place at NVC

On Monday the EPS Speech Team captured the third place plaque at the NVC Tournament in Bartlett.

Chloe Henn was the Conference Champion in Entertainment Speaking. Henn and Callie Heithoff also won the gold medal in Duet Acting.

Kyndal Busteed was the Runner-up in Informative and placed third in Persuasive, while Zoey Buechter was Runner-up in Serious.

The OID of Henn, Heithoff, Kayton Zwingman, Braelyn Martinsen and Kierstyn Eisenhauer brought home the third place medals.

Kyla Donaldson placed fourth in Extemporaneous, and Gemma Miller placed fifth.

Superior Ratings were earned by Heithoff in Informative, Donaldson in Humorous, Miller in Poetry, and Ruby Durre in Serious.

Callie Heithoff actually should have medaled in Informative Speaking. However, due to a judging/ballot error that wasn’t discovered until later, she did not make finals, even though she did actually qualify.

EPS Coaches Jessie Reestman and Stacy Shumake-Henn applauded their team’s efforts. “We’ve got some very busy kids, but they’ve been great about coming in to put in the work. They want to do well, so it’s paying off. We’ve seen a lot of improvement..”

On Friday, the EPS Speech Team competed at the Eagle Classic hosted by Lutheran High Northeast. Chloe Henn captured the runners-up medal in Entertainment Speaking. The OID of Henn, Callie Heithoff, Kayton Zwingman, Braelyn Martinsen and Kierstyn Eisenhauer brought home fifth place medals in OID.

Henn and Heithoff’s duet narrowly missed finals and earned a Superior Rating.

