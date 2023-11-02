EPS, PJCC choirs perform at Tilden

Lynell Morgan
Pope John students attending were (l-r): Matthew Kerkman, Christian Preister, Joseph McNally, Raef Klein, Sydney Niewohner, Lillian Moser, Kinley Drueke and Darby Carstens.

The Elkhorn Valley Junior High Choral Clinic in Tilden was held on Thursday, October 26. Nearly 300 singers performed Be A Light, The Wellerman, Hero, and Ritmo. The choir was directed by Celeste Ditter from Columbus Middle School. (Below) Elgin Public junior high choir members attending were (back row, l-r) Brystol Buschow, Kaidynce Schrad, Makenna Mortiboy, John Zwingman, Braedon Hinkle, Kinley Miller and Jayvin Erickson. Front Row: Treyvonn Dredge, Anna Dworak, Gentry Zwingman, Sophia Burke and Kinlee Tillis. Photos submitted

