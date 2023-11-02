EPS, PJCC choirs perform at Tilden

The Elkhorn Valley Junior High Choral Clinic in Tilden was held on Thursday, October 26. Nearly 300 singers performed Be A Light, The Wellerman, Hero, and Ritmo. The choir was directed by Celeste Ditter from Columbus Middle School. (Below) Elgin Public junior high choir members attending were (back row, l-r) Brystol Buschow, Kaidynce Schrad, Makenna Mortiboy, John Zwingman, Braedon Hinkle, Kinley Miller and Jayvin Erickson. Front Row: Treyvonn Dredge, Anna Dworak, Gentry Zwingman, Sophia Burke and Kinlee Tillis. Photos submitted