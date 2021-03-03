EPS kindergarten registration to be online

Kindergarten registration will take place online this year at Elgin Public School.

Parents wishing to enroll their child for the 2021-22 school year can go to the school’s website: www.elgineagles.org and complete the registration form online. The news item and registration form is near the bottom of the homepage. All Kindergarten students must be five years old by July 31 and have all current immunizations. The school is required by state law to have a copy of the child’s official birth certificate and immunizations on file.

Online registration is now open and can be accessed at www.elgineagles.org The news item is located near the bottom of the homepage. Please complete the registration form and mail a copy of the child’s immunization and official birth certificate to the school office. If it is easier, parents may drop off the information and copies will be made.