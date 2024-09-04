EPPJ’s net game shuts down LHNE Eagles

NORFOLK — It didn’t take long for the Wolfpack to establish themselves as one of the top teams in Class C2.

Opening the regular season Thursday night at Lutheran High Northeast, EPPJ won the first two sets and went on to claim the match 25-13, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-17.

The Wolfpack’s front row combined for 46 kills in the match as the Eagles struggled to put up a successful block.

Just how good were the Wolfpack hitters? Seniors Chloe Henn and Sara Bode combined for 27 kills on 55 swings, Kayton Zwingman added five and Braelyn Martinsen had nine.

As a team, EPPJ recorded 46 kills on 110 swings with just 19 errors.

In Set #3, LHNE finally got a lead and never let EPPJ back into the set.

As good teams do, EPPJ quickly forgot about their third quarter letdown and quickly jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set and pulled away for the victory.

Junior Camry Kittelson had a solid night as a setter. She had 39 set assists on 108 attempts with just one error.

Mady Kurpgeweit tied Bode for the team high in solo blocks with two apiece.

Senior libero Kate Furstenau led the team in digs (30) and tied Martinsen for the team-high in serve receive with 22. Martinsen led the team in ace serves with three.

From the service line, EPPJ had seven ace serves, led by Martinsen with three, Kittelson had two, Brooke Kinney and Furstenau each had one ace serve.

Next up for the Wolfpack are Burwell (Tuesday night, too late for press time) and a CWC triangular (CWC Renegades and Stuart Lady Broncos) on Thursday night.

EPPJ 3, LHNE 1

Eagles……………………13 17 25 17

Wolfpack………………..25 25 19 25

Attacks (K/Att/E) — Camry Kittelson 1/5/2, Kaitey Schumacher 0/1/0, Kayton Zwingman 5/12/3, Braelyn Martinsen 9/26/8, Mady Kurpgeweit 4/9/1, Sara Bode 12/32/4, Chloe Henn 15/23/1, Kate Furstenau 0/2/0. Team totals: 46/110/19.

Serving (A/SA) — Kittelson 2/19, Brooke Kinney 1/8, Martinsen 3/20, Bode 0/7, Callie Heithoff 0/12, Furstenau 1/16. Team totals: 7/82.

Blocks (Solo) — Zwingman 1, Kurpgeweit 2, Bode 2. Team totals: 5

Digs (D/DE) — Kittelson 7/4, Schumacher 11/0, Kinney 4/7, Martinsen 16/5, Kurpgeweit 3/3, Bode 13/2, Heithoff 2/0, Furstenau 30/8. Team totals: 88/29.

Sets (A/BHA/BHE) — Kittelson 39/108/1, Kinney 0/1/0, Zwingman 1/2/0, Martinsen 0/4/1, Bode 0/3/0, Furstenau 3/7/0. Team totals: 43/125/2.

Serve Receive (SR/SE) — Schumacher 3/0, Martinsen 22/4, Bode 9/2, Furstenau 22/4. Team totals: 56/10.