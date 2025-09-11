EPPJ XC runners shine at BC Invite

ALBION — The weather was perfect for the start of the cross country season for Elgin Public-Pope John on Friday.

The team, consisting of Samantha Stuhr, Jovie Borer and Matthew Kerkman, donned the school colors to compete at the Boone Central Invite held at the Albion Country Club.

Competing in the girls 5000 meter race, neither Stuhr or Borer placed among the top runners.

Winning the event was sophomore Avery Heinrich of Scotus CC who posted a time of 20:05.20.

The Wolfpack’s best effort was turned in by Stuhr. A junior, she finished with a time of 25:52.20 to place 56th.

Borer, a senior, finished 68th with a time of 26:43.70.

In the boys race, Kerkman finished with a personal best time of 20:26.96 to finish 47th.