EPPJ XC runners battle heat at Battle Creek Invitational

BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek Cross Country Invite was held Friday morning.

Conditions were warm with a slight breeze for the October competition held at Evergreen Hill Golf Course.

EPPJ was among a large number of schools competing in both the boys and girls divisions.

In the girls 5K race, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior Kate Tasler crossed the finish line first with a time of 21:31.03, just ahead of Summerland freshman Isabella Kester who clocked in at 21:58.24.

Wolfpack junior Samantha Stuhr finished 18th with a time of 23:55.74. Teammate Jovie Borer placed 38th with a time of 26:07.03. Altogether, 51 runners started the race and 50 finished.

Boys division

Junior Miles Clausen of Battle Creek finished first in the boys division with a time of 17:16.33. Taking second was freshman Teddy Haake of Norfolk Catholic at 17:42.84.

Wolfpack sophomore Matthew Kerkman finished 30th with a time of 21:14.84.

Altogether, 63 runners started the race and 62 finished.