EPPJ volleyball team has high expectation this year

ELGIN — Having posted 21 victories last season, Elgin Public-Pope John’s volleyball team came up one match short of making it to state last season.

With six standout performers from last season back for another run, new coach Jordynn Luettel has a team capable of improving on last season’s mark. Luettel, who coached at Boone Central/Newman Grove previously, enters her first season with a Wolfpack team and fan base high on expectations for the season which lies ahead.

“I’m excited,” she said Friday just before the start of practice. “We have a lot of experience coming back. We’ve got some height and are pretty deep. So now it’s figuring out which one fits the best rotation and which one’s going to step up to the plate in that position. It’s a good group to work with.”

Arguably the most important position on a volleyball team is the setter. Senior Baylee Busteed, who started most of last season, is back. Last season she had 631 set assists. There’s every reason to believe she will be better this year.

“She’s a good leader,” Coach Luettel said. “She’s focused on making the whole team better.”

The Wolfpack’s front row should be able to hold their own against any of their opponents. Junior Chloe Henn will, with her height, be the middle hitter. Henn led the team in kills (270) and solo blocks (43) one year ago. On one side of her will be senior Ashlynne Charf (234 kills last year) and the other will be Sara Bode, Brenna Martinsen, Camry Kittelson, Kayton Zwingman and Keyera Eisenhauer. Of the four, Bode had the most kills last season with 114.

