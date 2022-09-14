EPPJ takes ‘bite’ out Bulldogs, win 38 to 30

CREIGHTON — Bruised, battered and still unbeaten.

Elgin Public-Pope John took Creighton’s best shot Friday night and came away with a 38 to 30 victory.

Senior tailback Jack Wemhoff rushed for five touchdowns, the last one coming midway through the fourth quarter to provide the Wolfpack with an eight-point margin of victory.

It didn’t come easy.

The Bulldogs, behind the play of quarterback Taylor Nilson, kept Creighton in the game up to the very end as it took a Wolfpack goalline stand with under two minutes to play to seal the victory.

“It was a physical football game, exactly what we thought we’d get,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said. “Our kids persevered again and did a great job.”

The Wolfpack built a 22 to 14 lead in the first half, playing in a persistent drizzle. Wemhoff lit up the scoreboard early in the first quarter on an electrifying 60-yard touchdown run.

Creighton answered back to tie the score at 8-all late in the quarter when Nilson found Kale Fulton with a strike to cover the final seven yards.