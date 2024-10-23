EPPJ sweeps Knights

ELGIN — It’s a start.

Elgin Public-Pope John (24-3) took care of business Monday night in the first round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament.

The #2 seed Wolfpack defeated North Central 25-21, 25-20 and 25-7 to advance to a semi-final round matchup against O’Neill St. Mary’s Tuesday night (too late for press time).

The tournament will wrap up Friday night at Niobrara.

The first two sets were competitive as the Knights (6-22) came to play.

“I think we started out a little flat,” EPPJ Coach Jordynn Luettel said. “They (North Central) were a little scrappy … We were just caught on our heels a lot.”

Luettel said it took a while to adjust to the way the Knights played, but once they did the Wolfpack took control of the match.

Nowhere was that more evident than in the final set as EPPJ jumped out to a nine to one lead. Junior Camry Kittelson had three ace serves and seniors Sara Bode and Chloe Henn registered kills at the net as did sophomore Mady Kurpgeweit.

