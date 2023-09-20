EPPJ Seniors shine on on ‘Parents Night’

ELGIN — It was a night of celebration for the Wolfpack’s five seniors.

On Thursday night, playing in front of moms and dads present for ‘Parent’s Night,’ the Wolfpack stretched their winning streak to 10 matches with a 25-7, 25-15 and 25-15 victory over Creighton.

For all who came to see and become accustomed to this season, the Wolfpack’s strong play in the front and back row gave the Lady Bulldogs very few opportunities to make it a competitive match.

