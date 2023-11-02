EPPJ netters to begin chase for championship Thursday

From the start of the season, the Wolfpack have been working for this week.

The work, compiling a 26-6 record, has the team headed to Lincoln to play in the Class D1 State Volleyball Tournament beginning Thursday afternoon.

One of three members of the Niobrara Valley Conference earning state tournament berths, the Wolfpack will face the Southwest Roughriders in the opening round at Pinnacle Bank Arena, beginning at 1 p.m. Other teams in their half of the bracket are O’Neill St. Mary’s and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (SEM). In the other half of the bracket are top-seed Guardian Angels, Burwell, BDS and Amherst.

