EPPJ netters sweep Riverside, Neligh-Oakdale

CEDAR RAPIDS — Another triangular, another sweep for Elgin Public-Pope John.

The Wolfpack were invited to play Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Riverside Triangular and they, as they have done for most of the season, arrived and then left with two victories.

The Wolfpack swept Riverside and, before that, Neligh-Oakdale to improve their record to 22-4.

Their first match came against Neligh-Oakdale who had earlier in the evening rallied from a set down to defeat Riverside two sets to one.

The Warriors felt good about the victory, but it didn’t take long to change from glad to sad as EPPJ won 25-13 and 25-10.

For the rest of the details, see Wolfpack Sports on Page 6 of this week’s Elgin Review.