EPPJ netters part of ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’ By Lynell Morgan - September 6, 2023 When you have one of the best volleyball programs in northeast Nebraska, it's only natural to want to be among the best. The Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack did just that last week. On Wednesday, Coach Jordynn Luettel put the team on a school bus and made the trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln where they were among the sellout crowd to enjoy 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska.' The Wolfpack were among 92,003 in attendance, a world record for a women's sporting event. The team watched the Huskers defeat Omaha in straight sets. Before the sun went down, the team gathered together for a photograph to celebrate the event. Photo submitted