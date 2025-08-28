EPPJ netters begin season Thursday against LHNE

ELGIN — Elgin Public-Pope John volleyball will have a new look this season, the third under Coach Jordynn Luettel.

New offensive weapons must take the place of established stars in recent years who have now graduated. Young players with little to no experience will have to grow on the court as the team aims to be playing their best volleyball of the season when it matters most – in late October and early November.

“We have some challenges to overcome at the start of the season, to set us up to be playing well when the postseason comes along,” Luettel said Friday morning after the Wolfpack were swept in a jamboree match by Stanton.

The jamboree match serves as a kind preseason NFL football game in that the coach gets to observe and assess which areas need to be focused on early in the season.

“We need to go after it,” Luettel said was one of her first observations from the Stanton match. “We need to key on limiting errors, our hitters were over-correcting against Stanton’s block.”

Most importantly, she said the Wolfpack will need to work on limiting unforced errors.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls who have seen little to no varsity action before this year.”

Fortunately for them, Luettel said returning letter winners are helping to make the transition easier heading into the season opener at home Thursday night against Lutheran High Northeast. The match will be played in the EPS gym.

Leading the way for the Wolfpack this season will be upper classmen. Senior setter Camry Kittelson will be a six-rotation player as will junior Braelyn Martinsen. Kittelson was an All-NVC First Team selection last year.

Senior Kayton Zwingman, who many believe has the highest vertical leap on the team, will see more sets to her as a middle hitter as well as junior Mady Kurpgeweit.

“Kayton has really improved from last year,” Coach Luettel said. She and Martinsen combined for 252 kills at the net last year.

Right now, sophomore Brooke Kinney will play the libero position and freshman Gentry Zwingman will be a defensive specialist. Elizabeth Moser will again work as a setter where she saw plenty of action last season. Together, Kittelson and Moser combined for 480 set assists last season.

